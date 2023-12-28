close_game
‘My father didn’t believe…’: Akash Ambani recounts Mukesh Ambani’s reaction to him speaking at IIT Bombay

ByArfa Javaid
Dec 28, 2023 01:58 PM IST

Akash Ambani attended IIT Bombay Techfest to announce the partnership between Reliance Jio and IIT-B to develop an AI platform called Bharat GPT.

IIT Bombay’s annual science and technology festival, Techfest, kicked off on December 27. The chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, Akash Ambani, attended the event to announce the partnership between Reliance Jio and IIT-B to develop an AI platform called Bharat GPT. During the event, he shared his insights on various topics. He also shared how his father, Mukesh Ambani, reacted when he told him about his invitation to speak at IIT Bombay.

While speaking at IIT Bombay Techfest, Akash Ambani shared how his father reacted when he told him about his invitation to speak at IIT-B. (Reuters file photo)

Read| Reliance Jio to partner with IIT-B for Bharat GPT

It all started when Shradha Sharma asked Akash Ambani, “How does it feel to be in IIT Mumbai?” Akash Ambani then expressed his excitement about being at the prestigious engineering college.

“To be at IIT Bombay is part of my bucket list. My father always wanted me to be an engineer. Full disclaimer, I am not an engineer. To be invited to an engineering college of such stature is an honour,” Akash Ambani began.

He added how his father reacted to him speaking at IIT Bombay. “In fact, my father did not believe that I was going to come here and speak, so he sent my wife Shloka, who is kind enough to be a witness.”

Rohit Bansal, Group-level Leader at Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), shared a video of Akash speaking at IIT Bombay Techfest with the caption, “Lighter note — what do you think Mukesh Ambani did when his son, Akash Ambani, chairman Jio, told him that he’s been invited to speak at Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.”

Watch the video here:

What is Bharat GPT?

Bharat GPT is a joint venture between Reliance Jio and IIT Bombay. It is an AI initiative that will be launched soon and introduced across all sectors of society. During Techfest, Akash Ambani stated that they are working hard to launch AI as a vertical inside their organisation and horizontally across all sectors.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

