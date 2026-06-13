'My old passport never had it': Woman puzzled by detail on renewed Indian passport

A seemingly small detail on a newly renewed passport has sparked curiosity online. An X user shared her confusion after noticing a tiny rectangle at the bottom of her passport, a feature that was missing from her older document. Her question quickly caught the attention of social media users, many of whom stepped in to explain its purpose.

Woman spots unusual detail on renewed passport

A routine passport renewal led to an unexpected discovery. (X/@poojaofficial5)

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The post was shared by X user Pooja, who admitted that a small symbol on her renewed passport left her puzzled.

"I just got my passport renewed and noticed this strange little rectangle at the bottom," she wrote. She explained that her previous passport did not have the feature, which immediately caught her attention.

"The funny thing is, my old passport never had it. I kept staring at it for a while, wondering what it was," she said.

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{{^usCountry}} Pooja went on to speculate about its purpose, asking whether it could be "a new security feature", "some kind of hidden tracking code" or something related to passport verification and identification. While the symbol appeared simple, she noted that it was "the kind of detail that instantly makes you curious". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pooja went on to speculate about its purpose, asking whether it could be "a new security feature", "some kind of hidden tracking code" or something related to passport verification and identification. While the symbol appeared simple, she noted that it was "the kind of detail that instantly makes you curious". {{/usCountry}}

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She then turned to fellow users for answers, asking, "Do you know what this rectangle at the bottom of a passport is actually used for?"

Take a look:

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Internet explains what the symbol means

The post quickly attracted responses from users eager to solve the mystery.

One user explained, "That dot, or small gold rectangle, on your new Indian passport cover marks it as an e-Passport with an embedded RFID chip. It's the standard international biometric symbol printed at the bottom of the front cover."

Another user echoed the explanation, writing, "You are right. It's an embedded chip."

Several people highlighted the growing use of e-Passports around the world. "It is E-Passport. This is the international standard. Very few Indians have it. Older passports will be phased out in the next one to two years," claimed one commenter.

Others pointed to the technology behind the feature. "There is an inbuilt chip in the new passport where, using a particular app, all details of the passport can be scanned and verified," wrote a user.

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Some commenters also noted that similar technology is already widely used internationally. "It's a biometric chip that helps in scanning passports. Nearly every country has a similar thing for their passports," one person said.

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The discussion also impressed many users, with one remarking, "It's amazing how a tiny detail on a passport can have such an important function behind the scenes."