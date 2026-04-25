‘My throat hurts’: Son cheers loudly as mother graduates from Harvard University. Viral video

A heartwarming video of a son cheering loudly for his mother during her graduation ceremony at Harvard University has struck an emotional chord with social media users. The clip, shared on Instagram by Eddie Lou, shows him sitting among the audience as his mother walks across the stage to receive her degree.

A viral video showed a son loudly cheering as his mother graduated from Harvard.(Instagram/eddie_the_lou)

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As soon as his mother receives her degree, Lou rises from his seat and erupts into loud cheers, celebrating the moment with visible pride and excitement. His emotional reaction quickly became the highlight of the video.

The clip was shared with a simple caption that read, “My throat hurts.”

Watch the clip here:

Internet praises the son’s emotional reaction

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{{^usCountry}} The video has garnered widespread reactions from viewers, with many praising the son for openly celebrating his mother’s achievement. Several users said the moment reflected not just academic success, but also years of hard work, sacrifice and family support. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video has garnered widespread reactions from viewers, with many praising the son for openly celebrating his mother’s achievement. Several users said the moment reflected not just academic success, but also years of hard work, sacrifice and family support. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} One user wrote, “This is the kind of love every mother deserves.” Another said, “You can hear the pride in his voice. This made me emotional.” A third user commented, “She must have worked so hard for this moment, and his reaction says everything.” Another added, “This is beautiful. A child cheering for his mother’s dreams is so powerful.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One user wrote, “This is the kind of love every mother deserves.” Another said, “You can hear the pride in his voice. This made me emotional.” A third user commented, “She must have worked so hard for this moment, and his reaction says everything.” Another added, “This is beautiful. A child cheering for his mother’s dreams is so powerful.” {{/usCountry}}

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Many others said the video reminded them of their own parents and the sacrifices they make for their families. “This is not just a graduation. This is a full-circle moment,” one user wrote. “Mothers spend their lives clapping for their children. Today, her son clapped for her,” another shared. “I don’t know them, but I am proud of her,” a user remarked. Another reaction read, “This is the sweetest thing I have seen today.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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