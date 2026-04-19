Only in Bengaluru: Security guard at YC event pitches his product to Harvard-educated founder

Y Combinator hosted its ‘Startup School India’ event in Bengaluru on Saturday, bringing founders, engineers and builders from across the country under one roof. Alongside YC partners Jared Friedman, Ankit Gupta and Jon Xu — who attended as speakers and organisers — founders from startups like Meesho, Razorpay and Groww also took the stage. Y Combinator General Partner Ankit Gupta with a security guard/entrepreneur in Bengaluru (X/@KarthikNagpuri)

The Bengaluru event saw a large turnout of builders and developers at the Electronic City venue. But amid the expected buzz, YC partner Ankit Gupta found himself in an unexpected interaction with a security guard working at the event.

Gupta, a US-based computer scientist and entrepreneur, said he met a security guard who turned out to be an aspiring entrepreneur and mechanical engineering student with a product set to launch soon.

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“India is truly cracked” Harvard-educated Gupta took to X to praise India’s startup ecosystem after his encounter with the security guard. He said that the “security guy” showed him the product that he will be launching next week.

“One of the security guys helping us out with Startup School India is a mechanical engineering college student and just showed me the product he’s launching next week. India is truly cracked,” he wrote on X.