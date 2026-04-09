Dropped out of school at 15, now YC’s general partner: Who is India-born founder Harshita Arora?

India-born founder Harshita Arora has made history by becoming a General Partner at Y Combinator. After being the YC’s youngest-ever visiting partner, she is now stepping into a full-time GP role, ready to help shape the next generation of startups. Harshita Arora tweeted that she was excited to join Y Combinator as a General Partner. (X/@aroraharshita33, @ycombinator) “We're excited to welcome Harshita Arora as YC's newest General Partner! She started coding at 13, built and sold her first app as a teenager, and later co-founded AtoB (YC S20), a Series C company building financial infrastructure for the trucking industry, now serving 30,000+ fleets—and became YC’s youngest Visiting Partner. Now she's bringing that experience to support YC founders,” YC tweeted. Also Read: Indian-origin founder breaks silence on allegations against startup Delve: ‘We grew too fast’ Reacting to the post, Arora expressed, “The last ~1 year as a visiting partner at YC has been a lot of fun. I got the opportunity to work with some of the smartest and most optimistic builders. Super excited to join as a GP!”

Who is Harshita Arora? Arora discovered coding when she was just 13 years old, and after two years, she dropped out of school to pursue a career in the field. When she was 16, she built a crypto portfolio management app that was featured by Apple and was later acquired. In 2020, she received the Bal Shakti Puraskar, one of the India's highest honours for young achievers, from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Also Read: YC founder Paul Graham defends fame, money as valid startup motivations after Indian entrepreneur’s tweet In a 2020 tweet, PM Modi wrote, “I am delighted that the very talented Harshita Arora has been conferred the Bal Shakti Puraskar 2020! She has been focussing on a wide range of sectors. Her passion towards science, technology and human welfare are clearly visible.” Reacting to the X post, Arora posted, “Super honoured to have received the Bal Shakti Puraskar for my work on the Crypto Price Tracker app and now the AtoB startup!”