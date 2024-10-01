Mystery lights paint Bengaluru sky pink, yellow and green. They turned out to be…

Many Bengaluru residents were surprised when they looked up at the sky yesterday and saw it transformed into an array of pink, green and yellow hues. The sight, which many initially believed to be iridescent clouds or some kind of atmospheric phenomenon, sparked widespread curiosity across the city. Thrilled sky-watchers took to social media to share photographs of the strange lights above Bengaluru. Bengaluru skies glowed pink and yellow this week.(X/@aadhyakryl)

Social media platforms were soon flooded with photos and videos capturing the colourful glow as speculation grew about the mysterious lights.

X user Vihar Vaghasiya, for example, shared a photograph of the iridescence in the sky and wrote: “Bengaluru skies being just magical! What is this phenomenon even called?”

A comet in the sky

It turned out that the mystery lights were the result of a comet passing above Bengaluru.

According to a report in The Hindu, the comet spotted above the city is Comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan–ATLAS), a non-periodic comet that had recently made its way closer to Earth.

Unlike regular periodic comets like Halley’s Comet, Comet C/2023 A3 is unpredictable in its appearances, making a sighting all the more exciting. Bengaluru-based astrophysicist explained that a non-periodic comet means “they are virtually outsiders to our solar system”.

Over the last two days, Bengaluru residents and photographers have been lucky enough to capture several stunning shots of the comet and the mysterious glow it has produced. Some saw it as a streak across the sky, while others witnessed iridescent clouds.

Comet C/2023 A3 was discovered by the Purple Mountain Observatory in China on January 9, 2023.

According to the Deccan Chronicle, residents of Hyderabad can also catch a glimpse of the comet till October 2.

“The comet is visiting the Solar System after more than 80,000 years. It is approximately 129.6 million kilometres away from Earth, and is currently located in the Sextans constellation,” said astrophotographer Upendra Pinnelli.