Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along jumps on viral ‘just looking like a wow’ trend. Here’s how

For the past few weeks, people have been sharing videos on social media set to the viral ‘just looking like a wow’ audio. Celebrities and politicians are jumping on the bandwagon and sharing posts featuring the catchy phrase. The trend has even spawned viral song and dance routines. Now, Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along has also embraced the viral trend.

“So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow. Maza aa gaya [I enjoyed it],” wrote Temjen Imna Along while sharing a video on X. In the video, he can be seen getting his neck and legs adjusted in various positions by a chiropractor.

Watch the video right here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared on November 7. It has since accumulated over 1.6 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. A few even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this video:

“Looking like a wow,” posted an individual.

Another added, “I don’t think it works, it must be just a temporary solution to your body pain.”

“You are living your life to the fullest,” commented a third.

A fourth posted, “Looking so cute sir.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arfa Javaid Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online....view detail