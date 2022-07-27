Nani falls in love with her newborn grandson as soon as she sees him. Watch viral video

A very sweet video of a grandma seeing her newborn grandson for the first time is winning hearts on the Internet. The wonderful clip, shared on Instagram, shows how the nani reacted after seeing the infant. There is a chance that the video will leave you saying aww.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Instagram user Drish posted the video with a detailed caption. “The best nani in the whole wide world, the first in our family to lay eyes on our sweet little boy. Did you catch my husband saying “it’s Rishi!” — his gender was a surprise for all of us so we shared it when our family met him for the first time after I gave birth! Watching her fall in love with my son has been one of the most beautiful sights,” she wrote.

In the next few lines, she added a few more words about her mom. “I grew up with my mom romanticizing motherhood. She always told us how much she loved being present for our childhood and that being a mom was her greatest joy. My mom LOVES babies & kids (it’s her happy place) but seeing her with mine, just hits different. PS. I LOVE that she hugged me first even though she was SO excited to meet her grandbaby, she has taken the best care of us postpartum and I can’t imagine going through this journey without her,” she added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video opens to show the very excited nani entering a room to meet her daughter and grandbaby. The wonderful video then shows how she reacts.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted on July 16. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 3.4 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Your mom is literally the prettiest grandmother to ever exist. Such grace and love,” posted an Instagram user. “I love love love that she came to you first,” expressed another. “I love this. I also love how she was dying to take baby right away but was being so sweet and mindful,” commented a third. “So touching! I think I’ve watched it 10 times and still brings a tear to my eyes!” wrote a fourth.