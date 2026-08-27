A grandmother’s innocent conversation with ChatGPT has left social media users smiling. In a video, she appears to believe that she is speaking to a real person on the other side, while her granddaughter chooses not to correct her.

Nani talks to ChatGPT in viral video. (Instagram/@abhiruchi_bhatti)

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Sharing the video on Instagram, Abhiruchi Bhatti wrote in the caption, “Nani is talking to ChatGPT, genuinely believing there’s a real human on the other side… and honestly, I don’t even have the heart to tell her otherwise. May we always protect this pure, innocent generation that finds magic in the simplest things. Abhishek ko bhej do.”

In the clip, Abhishek’s Dadi can first be heard talking to her granddaughter about a girl being considered for Ashu. She asks whether the girl is a foreigner and whether she can speak Hindi.

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{{^usCountry}} ChatGPT then joins the conversation with a “Hello”, to which Nani responds. The AI introduces itself and says it is listening if she wants to talk or ask anything. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ChatGPT then joins the conversation with a “Hello”, to which Nani responds. The AI introduces itself and says it is listening if she wants to talk or ask anything. {{/usCountry}}

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The granddaughter then asks ChatGPT to ask Nani how she is. “Kaise ho aap? Theek ho?” ChatGPT asks. Nani replies, “Haan, bilkul.”

The conversation takes a sweet turn when the granddaughter explains that the woman speaking is Abhishek’s Dadi. ChatGPT responds that it is there if she wants to say something or ask anything.

The granddaughter then explains that Dadi is asking if there is anything to discuss about the marriage. ChatGPT responds politely before Dadi asks, “Kya bolta?” The conversation ends with Dadi saying, “Dono khush rehna chahiye. Woh shaadi nahi kar raha hai na ji?” Her granddaughter replies, “Haan.”

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Watch the full video below:

Internet finds Nani’s ChatGPT moment adorable

“ChatGPT replied, ‘Nani ji ne toh pyaar se welcome kar liya,’” one person commented.

“They had wrinkles on their faces, but their love made our whole childhood beautiful,” another wrote.

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“Haaye, kitni innocent generation hai yaar,” a user commented.

“Such an innocent soul,” another person wrote.

“Omg, I will cry. She is so cute,” read another comment.

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One viewer wrote, “Ye last generation hai jo itni masoom aur pyari hai.”

Not everyone was comfortable with the prank, however. “I feel bad. These kinds of pranks should be banned,” one person commented.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)