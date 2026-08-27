Man claims piranha attack left him missing piece of finger after viral video sparked fake claims

A man shared a video claiming that it shows him getting attacked by piranhas. Though fascinated, many argued that the video was fake. Amid rising claims about the visual's authenticity, the man has said it shows a real incident that left him with a finger injury. A man shared a video on Facebook claiming a piranha attack. (Facebook/Leandro Aponte)

Leandro Aponte shared a video on August 25 on Facebook with a caption in Spanish. When translated, it read, “How could I forget the time piranhas almost took my finger off in Bellavista? ‘That’s the trauma I was left with."

(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to Leandro Aponte. This report will be updated when he responds.)

The video shows a horrifying scene of a man trying to remove fish stuck on his body while standing in a water body.

(Disclaimer: The video contains scenes that some may find disturbing. Viewer discretion advised.)