Nanny dog stop crawling baby from going down the stairs

A video showing a beautiful bond between a baby and a dog was shared on social media. The clip shows how the pooch gives its all to make sure that a crawling toddler doesn't go down a flight of stairs.

The video is shared on Reddit with a caption that reads, “Good dog keeping baby safe.” The clip opens to show a baby crawling on the floor. After some time, the little one tries to go out of a door with stairs situated outside it. However, the dog makes sure that the baby doesn't go out of the door. To stop the kid, the dog finally lies in front of the door, completely blocking it.

The video was shared a few months ago. Till now, it has collected nearly 52,000 upvotes. The share has also accumulated tons of comments from people. While some expressed their love for the dog, others shared stories of their pet pooches.

Here's how Reddit users react to this video of the nanny dog:

“Tried to pick her up and everything. Puts his little paw on her little back. Tried to talk to her it looked like too. Good pup,” wrote a Reddit user. “My parents had a Collie when I was born. We lived in the country, so traffic wasn't always the safest speed. We had a fence, and my mom would garden out front and let me crawl around. If I started towards the gate the dog would go lay against it. They said he used to watch me like a hawk. There was an interesting story about how they got him, but, besides instinct, his hard early life made him gentle and protective,” shared another.

“Love how the dog just casually went to lie down by the door,” joined a third. “We lived out in the country when I was a toddler. It was in the '70s and I could play in the yard alone. (wild time, I know) We had a dog that stayed with me the whole time I was in the yard. If I started heading toward something dangerous, he would push me down, sit on me and start barking. I loved him, but he was a horrid snitch,” commented a fourth.

