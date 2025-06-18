NASA astronauts make ‘space sushi’ aboard the ISS to cheer up sushi-craving crewmate: 'Not bad’

Life aboard the International Space Station (ISS) recently got a tasty twist when an astronaut rolled sushi during a joyful crew celebration. The astronaut used simple ingredients found on board- rice, spam, fish, and added a touch of gochujang (a Korean chilli paste) and wasabi to give it extra flavour. Using spam, fish, rice, gochujang, and wasabi, a NASA astronaut made sushi on the ISS.(Screengrab X/@JonnyKimUSA)

It wasn’t a fancy meal, but it brought smiles to the crew and showed how astronauts find small joys while living in space.

Jonny Kim, a NASA astronaut, shared this information on X through a post which was captioned, “Space sushi isn’t quite the same as the fresh stuff on the ground, but it’s not bad! We had a crew celebration recently, and one of our crewmates expressed how much they missed sushi (as do I).”

“So we collected and pitched in our personal supplies of fish, spam, and rice, coupled with a dash of gochujang and wasabi, which made for a great meal”, he added.

Jonny Kim also added a fun detail about how meals work in space:

On the ISS, astronauts place tape on the dining table with the sticky side facing up. This clever trick helps them stick food, utensils, and condiments to the surface, preventing everything from floating away in zero gravity.

