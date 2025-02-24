NASA astronaut's unique way of wearing pants in space delights internet: ‘That’s so smooth’

Getting dressed in space comes with its own set of challenges, but NASA astronaut Don Pettit has found a unique way to put on his pants—by diving into them mid-air. In a video shared on February 21, the veteran astronaut demonstrated his unconventional dressing technique aboard the International Space Station (ISS), leaving viewers both amazed and amused. Currently, Don Pettit is a flight engineer and a member of the Expedition 72 crew.(X/@astro_Pettit)

Rather than following the usual one-leg-at-a-time method, Pettit descended straight into his floating trousers, effectively jumping into them with both legs at once. He captioned the video with a simple yet fitting phrase: “Two legs at a time.”

Take a look at the video:

The light-hearted clip quickly gained traction online, with users flooding the comments section with humorous reactions. One person joked, “I thought you were going to land right in them at first. Haha. That might be fun to try.”

A user wrote, “thats so smooth damn.” Another user attempted to replicate the stunt on Earth but admitted, “It didn’t go well.” A third comment playfully suggested, “Missed opportunity to not have the theme from Space Odyssey 2001 playing for this.”

Don Pettit

69 years old Don Pettit, an accomplished astronaut, chemical engineer, and inventor, has an extensive history with NASA. Born in Silverton, Oregon, in 1955, he holds a Ph.D. in chemical engineering and has spent more than 370 days in space across multiple missions.

Donald R. Pettit, selected as a NASA astronaut in 1996, has spent over a year in space and previously served as a flight engineer on the International Space Station (ISS) during Expeditions 30 and 31. On September 11, 2024, he launched to the ISS aboard the Roscosmos Soyuz MS-26 spacecraft alongside Russian cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner. Currently, Pettit is a flight engineer and a member of the Expedition 72 crew, where he will spend approximately six months conducting scientific research and maintaining the space station.

