NASA shares incredible pic of our neighbouring planet. Can you guess which one?

“How incredible,” wrote an Instagram user while commenting on the post.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:19 AM IST
The image was taken by Parker Solar Probe.(Instagram/@nasa)

If you’re someone who regularly follows the various Instagram profiles managed by The National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA), then you may be aware that they are filled with mesmerising pictures of space. These images usually excite, amaze, and educate people - often all at once. Just like this recent Insta share which showcases our neighbouring planet Venus' nightside.

“Take off to the planet... Venus,” the space agency wrote in the post’s caption. In the next few lines they described about the picture in detail.

“Our @NASASolarSystem mission to study the Sun – #ParkerSolarProbe – snapped this image of Venus' nightside from 7,693 miles away during a July 2020 flyby, revealing stunning views,” they wrote.

The agency further described in the caption that, “Parker Solar Probe’s camera detected a bright rim around the edge of the planet that may be nightglow — light emitted by oxygen atoms high in the atmosphere that recombine into molecules in the nightside. The prominent dark feature in the center of the image is Aphrodite Terra, the largest highland region on the Venusian surface.”

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the post has gathered more than 7.9 lakh likes – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments.

“How incredible,” wrote an Instagram user. “Amazing,” shared another. “It is so beautiful,” commented a third.

What do you think of the image?

