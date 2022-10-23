Nasa shares post on 'Blank Space,' with Taylor Swift reference, claims to be a Swiftie

Taylor Swift's tenth studio album, Midnights, was released on Friday. And since then, several people and even organisations have hopped onto the bandwagon of being a Swiftie and being proud of it. Case in point is a post that was recently shared on Instagram by Nasa and went all kinds of viral. It was not only because of the space-related information that it had, but also because of a certain Easter Egg that was not so hidden after all. “Question…? Are you a Swiftie? We are too!” reads the beginning of the caption to this post. And quite obviously, this was enough to send Taylor Swift fans (known as Swifties) into a frenzy.

The post is accompanied by a lengthy caption. Part of which reads, “Our Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory telescope and several other X-ray telescopes observed one of the most extreme rotating neutron stars or pulsars – ever detected in 2016. Swift Observatory helps detect gamma-ray bursts – large gamma radiation pulses which form when a massive star collapses, creating a black hole – using optical, ultraviolet, and X-ray light.” They also added that in three bands of X-ray light, this composite image depicts the remnants of a supernova that occurred about 9,000 light-years away from Earth.

Take a look at it right here and also read the caption in its entirety:

This share has received more than 15 lakh likes since it was posted a day ago.

"I live for your captions," a person on Instagram admitted. A second added, "Nasa x Taylor Swift crossover is something I didn't know I needed." A third comment read, "On the day of Taylor Swift's new album, love it."