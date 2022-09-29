Nasa shares startling video of hurricane Ian seen from space. Watch viral video

Have you ever thought about what a hurricane looks like from space? Well, Nasa has the answer to this in the form of a video that appears just as scary from an orbit 415 km above us as it does closer to Earth. The video was captured from the International Space Station (ISS) when it passed over hurricane Ian.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nasa shared the video on Instagram with their 83 million followers. "Hurricane Ian as seen from the International Space Station on Sept. 28, 2022, as it orbited 258 miles (415 km) above," read a part of the caption posted alongside the video.

They also shared that more than 20 Earth-observing satellites work together to provide information and updates on extreme weather events. "We collaborate with the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration, and design, build and launch some of the satellites that provide data that feed numerical weather prediction models," they added further.

"The video captures Hurricane Ian as it makes landfall in Florida earlier this afternoon at 3 p.m. ET," Nasa concluded the post.

Watch the viral video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being shared 13 hours ago, the video has raked up 6.4 million views. It has also accumulated lakhs of likes and several comments.

"We love you NASA," wrote an Instagram user with several emoticons. "Imagine skydiving into it," posted another. "Isn't it scary!?" commented a third. "Amazing view," shared a fourth. "What is more amazing than the universe," expressed a fifth.