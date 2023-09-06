NASA shares unseen pic of Chandrayaan-3 lander on the Moon

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) took to X to share an incredible picture of Chandrayaan-3 lander on the Moon. They also added that the picture was captured by the American space agency’s LRO spacecraft.

"Chandrayaan-3 lander is in the center of the image," as shared by NASA.(X/@NASA_Marshall)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“NASA's LRO spacecraft recently imaged the Chandrayaan-3 lander on the Moon’s surface. The ISRO (Indian Space Research Organization) Chandrayaan-3 touched down on Aug. 23, 2023, about 600 kilometers from the Moon’s South Pole,” NASA shared. Their post is complete with a picture of the Indian lander on the lunar surface.

The space agency also shared an alt description along with the picture on X. “Chandrayaan-3 lander is in the center of the image, its dark shadow is visible against the bright halo surrounding the vehicle. The image is 1,738 meters wide; frame No. M1447750764LR,” they added.

Take a look at this post about Chandrayaan-3 by NASA:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The post was shared on September 5. Since being posted, it has accumulated more than 1.6 lakh views, and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received close to 3,300 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the post.

How did X users react to this picture of Chandrayaan-3?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Wow ISRO,” wrote an X user. “A close-up would have been amazing,” added another. “Thank you for sharing,” posted a third. A few also reacted to the share using thumbs up emoticons.

About Chandrayaan-3 mission:

Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar mission, successfully landed a spacecraft on the Moon. This historic feat made India the fourth country to join the elite club of nations - the USA, China, and Russia - who have landed their spacecraft on the lunar surface. Also, India became the first nation to land on the south pole of the planetary body.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON