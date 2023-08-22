News / Trending / Artist in Coimbatore creates a miniature model of Chandrayaan-3 with gold

Artist in Coimbatore creates a miniature model of Chandrayaan-3 with gold

ByTrisha Sengupta
Aug 22, 2023 11:49 AM IST

Mariappan, a miniature artist from Coimbatore, created a 1.5-inch tall model of Chandrayaan-3 using gold.

A video of a miniature model of Chandrayaan-3 made with gold has left people stunned. The clip, shared on X (formally Twitter), shows a Coimbatore-based artist, Mariappan, making the 1.5-inch tall model complete with a tiny flag of India.

The artist with the miniature model of Chandrayaan-3 that he created. (X/@ANI)
ANI posted the video on X. “Tamil Nadu | A Coimbatore-based miniature artist designs a 1.5-inch tall model of #Chandrayaan-3 using 4 grams of gold,” the news agency also wrote. “Chandrayaan-3's Lunar Lander Vikram is all set for a soft landing on the moon tomorrow, 23rd August,” they added.

In an update, ANI also shared a quote from the artist. “I make miniature models using gold every time an important event takes place. This is a proud moment for every Indian. To express my gratitude to all the scientists involved in the Chandrayaan-3 project, I designed this model using 4 grams of gold. It took me 48 hours to design this,” Mariappan said.

Take a look at this video of the artist’s amazing creation:

The post was shared a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated close to 19,000 views and counting. Additionally, the share has received tons of comments from people. While some wrote “inspiring”, a few added that the creation is “amazing”. A few also reacted using heart emoticons.

About Chandrayaan-3:

According to ISRO, the Indian spacecraft has reached closer to the moon. The space agency is attempting to launch the spacecraft on the moon's south pole. Chandrayaan-3 was launched on 14 July 2023 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

Sign out