Chandrayaan-3 Live Updates: Soft landing scheduled at 6.04 pm tomorrow, Lander Module now 25 km away from Moon

Chandrayaan-3 Live Updates: The highly anticipated landing time of India's third edition of the lunar mission series is less than 48 hours away – scheduled for Wednesday at 6.04 pm. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has also announced that a live telecast is planned for the event, starting at 5.20 pm on that day. Chandrayaan 3 LIVE updates: Soft landing is schduled at 6.04 pm on Wednesday.(ISRO)

On Monday, Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module established two-way communication with the already present Chandrayaan-2's orbiter – the second edition of the lunar mission series, launched in 2019 for the purpose of achieving a ‘soft landing’ on the Moon's south pole. However, it could not successfully touch down on the lunar surface and lost communication after reaching an altitude as close as 2.1 km.

Meanwhile, a senior ISRO scientist was quoted by a news agency ANI on Monday, saying, “If any factors appear to be unfavourable, then we will postpone the module's landing on the Moon to August 27.”

