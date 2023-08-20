News / Technology / Chandrayaan 3 to attempt Moon landing on Aug 23 at 6:04pm; Where to watch live?

Chandrayaan 3 to attempt Moon landing on Aug 23 at 6:04pm; Where to watch live?

BySingh Rahul Sunilkumar
Aug 20, 2023 02:55 PM IST

Chandrayaan 3 to land on moon's south pole on Aug 23 at 6:04pm (Indian time), live stream available on ISRO website, YouTube, Facebook, and DD National TV.

Chandrayaan 3 is set to land on the south pole of moon on August 23 at around 6:04pm (Indian time), announced Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Chandrayaan 3 mission all updates.(ISRO)
Chandrayaan 3 mission all updates.(ISRO)

Where to watch Chandrayaan 3 landing live?

India's third lunar mission can be streamed live from 5:27pm on August 23 at:

• ISRO Website https://isro.gov.in

• YouTube https://youtube.com/watch?v=DLA_64yz8Ss

• Facebook https://facebook.com/ISRO

• DD National TV

(This is a developing story. Please get back for updates.)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out