Chandrayaan 3 to attempt Moon landing on Aug 23 at 6:04pm; Where to watch live?
Aug 20, 2023 02:55 PM IST
Chandrayaan 3 to land on moon's south pole on Aug 23 at 6:04pm (Indian time), live stream available on ISRO website, YouTube, Facebook, and DD National TV.
Chandrayaan 3 is set to land on the south pole of moon on August 23 at around 6:04pm (Indian time), announced Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).
Where to watch Chandrayaan 3 landing live?
India's third lunar mission can be streamed live from 5:27pm on August 23 at:
• ISRO Website https://isro.gov.in
• YouTube https://youtube.com/watch?v=DLA_64yz8Ss
• Facebook https://facebook.com/ISRO
• DD National TV
(This is a developing story. Please get back for updates.)
- Topics
- Chandrayaan
- Moon