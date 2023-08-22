Prakash Raj explains his controversial Chandrayaan-3 tweet, ‘Malayali chaiwala’ cartoon

Prakash Raj has now provided detailed context to his tweet from Sunday on Chandrayaan-3 that included a joke on a chaiwala or a teaseller. While he got trolled massively for that remark, he clarified on Monday that it's a reference to the Kerala chaiwala joke from the times of Neil Armstrong, the first man to reach the moon. (Also Read: Prakash Raj clarifies Chandrayaan-3 joke after criticism: ‘If you don't get a joke then…’) Prakash Raj kicked up a storm with his tweet.

Prakash Raj's new tweet

In a new tweet on Tuesday, Prakash Raj addressed his trolls and wrote, “ATTENTION:-dear #Unacedemy trolls and #godimedia who know only one #Chaiwala .. proudly presenting .. the ever inspiring our own malayali chaiwala since 1960 s ..if you want to be educated please read #justasking"

He also addressed the link to a blog post that narrated the Malayali chaiwala-Neil Armstrong joke in detail. The story goes like when Neil Armstrong reached the moon, a Malayali chaiwala was already there, as he had set his shop to serve South Indian delicacies to the aliens. When Neil pleaded to him that he needed to prove he was the first man on moon, so that the US gets ahead of its Cold War nemesis the USSR in the space mission, the Malayali chaiwala called Rajendra Krishan Menon agreed.

Neil later visited the moon again on a secret mission to meet his old friend, only to find a Sardar's dhaba there. The Sardar informed him that the Malayali friend had now moved to Pluto since there was more demand of his delicacies there.

A Twitter user commented on Prakash's tweet and attached a picture correlating to the story.

Prakash Raj had earlier tweeted after the controversy, "Hate sees only Hate...I was referring to a joke of #Armstrong times celebrating our kerala Chaiwala-which Chaiwala did the Trolls see? if you dont get a joke then the joke is on you..GROW UP #justasking" he posted. He has been booked in a police station of Karnataka's Bagalkot district over the social media post.

Chandrayaan-3 mission

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)'s Chandrayaan-3's Vikram Lander aims to create history for India by landing on the lunar south pole on Wednesday evening. After completing its de-boosting manoeuvre operations, the module is reportedly hovering above the Moon's south pole and looking for potential landing sites as per the last update.

With Chandrayaan-3, India aims to become the fourth country in the world to achieve this feat. If successful, the country would be joining the ranks of the United States, Russia, and China.

