Prakash Raj clarifies Chandrayaan-3 joke after criticism: ‘If you don't get a joke then…’

Actor Prakash Raj broke silence on Twitter after he was criticised by many on the internet for sharing a Chandrayaan-3 post. Explaining the post, the actor gave a strong reply to trolls and clarified that he was referring to a joke. The internet has mixed reactions to his explanation. Also read: Prakash Raj calls The Kashmir Files nonsense Prakash Raj was attacked by trolls for his Twitter post.

Prakash Raj on Chandrayaan-3 post

Prakash Raj wrote, “Hate sees only Hate… I was referring to a joke of #Armstrong times… celebrating our Kerala Chaiwala... which Chaiwala did the trolls see? If you don't get a joke then the joke is on you .. GROW UP #justasking.”

Reacting to Prakash's clarification, one user wrote in the comment section, “Now you twist everything after seeing backlash. Good joke Prakash.” “Why did you feel the need to give an explanation? Are you having trouble?” added another. Someone also said, “Well said sir.”

Prakash Raj's post and controversy

It all began on Sunday when the actor-politician tweeted a cartoon. The cartoon depicted a man in a vest and lungi pouring tea, which he called the “first picture coming from the Moon." Sharing the same, he wrote, “BREAKING NEWS:- First picture coming from the Moon by #VikramLander Wowww #justasking.”

Chandrayaan-3

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)'s Chandrayaan-3's Vikram Lander aims to create history for India by landing on the lunar south pole on Wednesday evening. After completing its de-boosting manoeuvre operations, the module is reportedly hovering above the Moon's south pole and looking for potential landing sites as per the last update.

With Chandrayaan-3, India aims to become the fourth country in the world to achieve this feat. If successful, the country would be joining the ranks of the United States, Russia, and China. It's India's third lunar mission and second attempt at achieving a soft landing on the Moon's surface. Previously, the 2019 lunar mission - Chandrayaan-2 was launched for the same. However, it ended up being unsuccessful in the final stages.

Chandrayaan-3’s development phase kickstarted in January 2020 with the launch scheduled sometime in 2021. However, the mission was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota on July 14. It is slated to land on the moon's surface on August 23, as per news agency ANI.

Talking about Chandrayaan-3's landing, Kareena Kapoor told ANI, “It's a great moment for India and a proud moment for every Indian. All of us are waiting to watch it. I'm going to do that with my boys.”

