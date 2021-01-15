‘Get in loser, we're going stargazing’: NASA uses Mean Girls reference while sharing pic of Cigar galaxy
"Get in loser, we're going shopping," many may remember this iconic dialogue delivered by queen bee Regina George, played by Rachel McAdams, from the beloved film Mean Girls. Now, NASA has shared a version of this famous line on its Instagram account with a captivating picture of the Cigar galaxy. The post is fascinating, and seeing it may leave you flabbergasted.
NASA shared this image on its official Instagram account on January 15. The caption shared alongside the post details what it depicts. It reads, "Get in loser, we're going stargazing. Magnetic fields in Messier 82, or the Cigar galaxy, are shown here as lines over a visible light and infrared composite image of the galaxy from the @NASAHubble & the Spitzer Space Telescope. The galaxy located in the constellation Ursa Major is remarkable".
The text further states, "Stellar winds streaming from hot new stars form a galactic super wind that blasts out plumes of hot gas (red) and a huge halo of smoky dust (yellow/orange) perpendicular to the narrow galaxy (white)".
Check out the post here:
Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has captured netizens' attention. It currently has more than 9.8 lakh likes and has also accumulated many appreciative comments.
Here is what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, "Wow".
Another individual wrote, "I love that NASA just made a Mean Girl reference". "Fantastic," read one comment under the post.
What are your thoughts on this share?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Doggo climbs ladder all by himself to get on the roof, netizens are baffled
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pawdorable: Doggos spin to If You’re Happy And You Know It in this cute video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NASA uses Mean Girls reference while sharing fascinating picture of Cigar galaxy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Youngest inaugural poet in memory': 22-year-old to read at Biden’s inauguration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Proud dad shares post on 10-year-old son’s act of kindness. It’s heartwarming
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vice principal writes letter to Tooth Fairy vouching for kid who lost his tooth
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Can you see the bands of colour’: Asks astronaut while posting pics of the Sun
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Magicians to meet online to mark 100 years of sawing people in half trick
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Nothing is impossible’: Differently abled Gaza man conquers karate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lucky Ali performs unusual rendition of O Sanam, Aamir Ali shares magical video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pictures of crocodile couple swimming together prompt people to say ‘true love’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
This American website is looking to pay someone to eat pizza and watch Netflix
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cincinnati Zoo shares special post for Hudo the Komodo dragon’s 18th birthday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rishad Premji shares vintage pic of grandmother, says her values shaped Wipro
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kamala Harris’ touching Instagram post about her mother wins netizens’ hearts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox