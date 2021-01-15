IND USA
'Get in loser, we're going stargazing': NASA uses Mean Girls reference while sharing pic of Cigar galaxy
The image shows Messier 82, or the Cigar galaxy.(Instagram/@nasa)
trending

‘Get in loser, we're going stargazing’: NASA uses Mean Girls reference while sharing pic of Cigar galaxy

"The galaxy located in the constellation Ursa Major is remarkable,” states a bit of the caption shared alongside the post. Read further to find out what’s so unusual about the Cigar galaxy.
By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 08:03 PM IST

"Get in loser, we're going shopping," many may remember this iconic dialogue delivered by queen bee Regina George, played by Rachel McAdams, from the beloved film Mean Girls. Now, NASA has shared a version of this famous line on its Instagram account with a captivating picture of the Cigar galaxy. The post is fascinating, and seeing it may leave you flabbergasted.

NASA shared this image on its official Instagram account on January 15. The caption shared alongside the post details what it depicts. It reads, "Get in loser, we're going stargazing. Magnetic fields in Messier 82, or the Cigar galaxy, are shown here as lines over a visible light and infrared composite image of the galaxy from the @NASAHubble & the Spitzer Space Telescope. The galaxy located in the constellation Ursa Major is remarkable".

The text further states, "Stellar winds streaming from hot new stars form a galactic super wind that blasts out plumes of hot gas (red) and a huge halo of smoky dust (yellow/orange) perpendicular to the narrow galaxy (white)".

Check out the post here:

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has captured netizens' attention. It currently has more than 9.8 lakh likes and has also accumulated many appreciative comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, "Wow".

Another individual wrote, "I love that NASA just made a Mean Girl reference". "Fantastic," read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on this share?

