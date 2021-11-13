Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Nasa wants you to guess the names of the nebulae shown in video. Can you name all?

Nasa took to Instagram to share the video showing different nebulae.
The image shows screenshot of the video shared by Nasa.(Instagram/@nasahubble)
Published on Nov 13, 2021 08:40 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Nasa often shares such posts on Instagram that are educational. Their latest post is almost the same. Besides imparting knowledge about the universe, the post is also engaging people in a fun game. It is about a game called “Name That Nebula”.

“BRB – getting in the nebula zone. See if you can guess the nebula names in this round of “Name That Nebula”! Good luck, players!” the space agency posted along with a video. The clip shows pictures of various nebulae and allows five seconds to the players to guess their names correctly.

Watch the clip to see how many you can name correctly:

The post was shared about 20 hours ago. Since being posted, it has gathered nearly 24,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated various comments.

“Smart,” wrote an Instagram user. “A group of beautiful pictures,” posted another. Many also tried guessing the names.

How many did you name correctly?

