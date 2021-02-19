NASA’s Swati Mohan wore bindi during Perseverance rover landing, people love it
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) Perseverance rover successfully landed on Mars’ Jezero crater. NASA took to Twitter to share several videos and images involving the mission. One such video shows scientists cheering at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena as the rover successfully touches down on the surface of the Red Planet. Besides other things, what has now captured the attention of desi Twitter is something worn by Dr Swati Mohan - the Indian-American scientist who spearheaded the development of attitude control and the landing system for the rover. It is her bindi.
However, before knowing how people reacted, take a look at the video shared by NASA on their official Twitter profile.
“Big love for Swati Mohan, rocking that bindi in the control room,” wrote a Twitter user while sharing an image of her wearing the bindi.
Others too shared her picture with various appreciative captions. Just like this Twitter user who wrote, “Dr. Swati Mohan rocked in bindi at NASA control room today.” Another individual shared, “Thanks to Dr. Swati Mohan, NASA! Who knew a bindi could make me so happy! My mom wears a big bindi wherever she goes around the world and doesn't care about what others think. When someone asks her about it, she pulls a pack out of her purse and offers them one!”
Here’s how some others reacted:
NASA scientist Dr Mohan emigrated to USA from India when she was a year old. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering from Cornell University and completed her MS and PhD from MIT in Aeronautics/Astronautics.
