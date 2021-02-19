IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Meet Dr Swati Mohan, Indian American leading NASA's Perseverance Rover Landing on Mars
Dr Mohan holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering from Cornell University(DrSwatiMohan/Twitter Photo )
Dr Mohan holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering from Cornell University(DrSwatiMohan/Twitter Photo )
india news

Meet Dr Swati Mohan, Indian American leading NASA's Perseverance Rover Landing on Mars

Apart from being the lead systems engineer during the development process, Dr Swati Mohan also looks after the team and schedules the mission control staffing for GN&C.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:02 AM IST

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) Perseverance rover on Thursday (local time) successfully touched down on the surface of Mars after surviving a blazing seven-minute plunge through the Martian atmosphere. Among the scientists who are part of this historic mission, Indian-American Dr Swati Mohan spearheaded the development of attitude control and the landing system for the rover.

"Touchdown confirmed! Perseverance is safely on the surface of Mars, ready to begin seeking the signs of past life," exclaimed NASA engineer Dr Swati Mohan.

When the world watched the dramatic landing, in the control room, calm and composed bindi-clad Dr Mohan was communicating and coordinating between the GN&C subsystem and the rest of the project's team.

Apart from being the lead systems engineer during the development process, she also looks after the team and schedules the mission control staffing for GN&C.

NASA scientist Dr Mohan emigrated from India to America when she was just one-year-old. She spent most of her childhood in the Northern Virginia-Washington DC metro area. At the age of 9, after having watched 'Star Trek' for the first time, she was quite astounded by the beautiful depictions of the new regions of the universe that they were exploring. She had immediately realised that she wanted to do that and "find new and beautiful places in the universe."

She also wanted to become a pediatrician until she was 16. It was, however, her first physics class and the "great teacher" she received, that she considered "engineering" as a way to pursue her interest in space exploration.

Dr Mohan holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering from Cornell University and completed her MS and PhD from MIT in Aeronautics/Astronautics.

While she has been a member of the Perseverance Rover mission since the beginning at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, CA, Dr Mohan has also been a part of various important missions of NASA. The Indian-American Scientist worked on projects Cassini (a mission to Saturn) and GRAIL (a pair of formation flown spacecraft to the Moon).

The largest, most advanced rover NASA has sent to another world touched down on Mars Thursday, after a 203-day journey traversing 293 million miles (472 million kilometers). The agency's Perseverance rover landed on the Red Planet at 3:55 pm (Eastern US time) Thursday, bringing an end to the "seven minutes of terror" that saw a fiery atmospheric entry and parachute-assisted descent.

The rover's landing mechanism then fired eight retrorockets to slow down and guide it to a proper landing spot before using nylon cords to lower it onto the surface.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nasa mission
Close
Dr Mohan holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering from Cornell University(DrSwatiMohan/Twitter Photo )
Dr Mohan holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering from Cornell University(DrSwatiMohan/Twitter Photo )
india news

Meet Dr Swati Mohan, Indian American leading Perseverance Rover Landing on Mars

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:02 AM IST
Apart from being the lead systems engineer during the development process, Dr Swati Mohan also looks after the team and schedules the mission control staffing for GN&C.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An encounter is underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian. (AP File Photo )
An encounter is underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian. (AP File Photo )
india news

Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Shopian

ANI, Shopian
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:48 AM IST
Police and security forces are on the job, the Kashmir Zone Police said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The average number of daily flights in January was around 2100, much lower than the average number of daily flights of around 3100 in January 2020, according to a report by Icra.(Pixabay)
The average number of daily flights in January was around 2100, much lower than the average number of daily flights of around 3100 in January 2020, according to a report by Icra.(Pixabay)
india news

Hit by Covid-19 pandemic, country’s aviation sector yet to witness growth

By Neha Tripathi, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:02 AM IST
The Directorate General of Air Travel released domestic passenger data for the month of January on Thursday. In December, according to DGCA, airlines carried 7.32 million domestic passengers. That marked a 15% improvement over November.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting during his election campaign ahead of Puducherry polls in Puducherry.(PTI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting during his election campaign ahead of Puducherry polls in Puducherry.(PTI)
india news

Rahul, BSP MP raise LAC situation at defence standing committee meet

By Sunetra Choudhury, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 03:59 AM IST
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Kunwar Danish Ali also asked General Rawat questions about whether India was at a disadvantage due to having ordered fewer Rafale jets than what the previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government planned, the people said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah. (File photo)(HT Photo)
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah. (File photo)(HT Photo)
india news

J&K delimitation panel holds first meeting, 3 NC members absent

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 03:56 AM IST
The National Conference MPs from Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah, Hasnain Masoodi and Akbar Lone, who are also associate members of the Commission, did not attend the meeting, and said the exercise itself was “unconstitutional”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lt. Gov. Manoj Sinha interacts with foreign envoys, who are on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, in Jammu,(PTI)
Lt. Gov. Manoj Sinha interacts with foreign envoys, who are on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, in Jammu,(PTI)
india news

Foreign envoys’ visit to J&K is an eye opener, saw visible change: Officials

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 03:55 AM IST
In a vote of thanks, Eritrea Ambassador, Alem Tsehaye Woldermariam remarked that “Change is visible in Jammu Kashmir” and that “Envoys’ visit to J&K is an eye opener and improved the understanding of important issues concerning Jammu & Kashmir”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Whatsapp has said it will now present banner pop-ups on the app to guide users through the policy.(HT Photo)
Whatsapp has said it will now present banner pop-ups on the app to guide users through the policy.(HT Photo)
india news

WhatsApp to launch public outreach exercise to push policy

By Deeksha Bhardwaj, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 03:40 AM IST
The move relates to the company’s decision to enforce a new privacy policy, which was under fire by critics who said it allowed WhatsApp to share more data with its parent Facebook without giving users the opportunity to opt out of it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People hold placards during a protest against the arrest of 22-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi, in Bengaluru, India,(Reuters)
People hold placards during a protest against the arrest of 22-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi, in Bengaluru, India,(Reuters)
india news

Activist Disha Ravi seeks restraint on private chat leaks

By Richa banka, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 03:15 AM IST
Suspect in farm protest toolkit case approaches Delhi high court, says channels putting out biased narrative
READ FULL STORY
Close
In February 2019, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) noted that over 60,000 cybercrime cases were recorded in the previous three years.(Shutterstock)
In February 2019, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) noted that over 60,000 cybercrime cases were recorded in the previous three years.(Shutterstock)
india news

Social media moderation: Government plans new platform to flag online posts

By Deeksha Bhardwaj, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 03:04 AM IST
At present, complainants can either challenge the content they find offensive in the courts or report it to intermediaries, if any are involved, to address their concerns.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medic in PPE takes a swab sample during RT-PCR based coronavirus testing at NMMC Hospital Nerul in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra.(Bachchan Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
A medic in PPE takes a swab sample during RT-PCR based coronavirus testing at NMMC Hospital Nerul in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra.(Bachchan Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
india news

Signs of Covid uptick as states lower guard

By Jamie Mullick, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 02:46 AM IST
While Maharashtra, the state worst-hit by the disease, is again seeing a strong resurgence of infections with cases rising rapidly over the past week, Punjab, Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir also face the immediate risk of seeing a second Covid-19 surge.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Supreme Court of India (File photo)
Supreme Court of India (File photo)
india news

No evidence but can’t rule out conspiracy against Gogoi: SC

By Abraham Thomas, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:40 AM IST
The report prepared by former SC judge Justice (Retd) AK Patnaik was submitted to a bench of Justices SK Kaul, AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Advocates of Telangana High Court protesting against the murder of lawyer couple Gattu Vaman Rao and his wife P. Nagamani in front of the High Court in Hyderabad on Thursday. The double murder was condemned by all Bar Associations of the State. (ANI PHOTO).
Advocates of Telangana High Court protesting against the murder of lawyer couple Gattu Vaman Rao and his wife P. Nagamani in front of the High Court in Hyderabad on Thursday. The double murder was condemned by all Bar Associations of the State. (ANI PHOTO).
india news

Murder of advocate couple triggers protests, Telangana HC takes up case

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:21 AM IST
  • The high court directed that the police obtain the details of passengers travelling in two buses which were passing by the scene of offence and make them witnesses.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Passengers stand in a queue to board the train amid farmers' Country-Wide Rail Roko Protest at Bhubaneswar railway station, in Bhubaneswar on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Passengers stand in a queue to board the train amid farmers' Country-Wide Rail Roko Protest at Bhubaneswar railway station, in Bhubaneswar on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Movement of trains hit as farmers block rail tracks

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:43 AM IST
In Punjab and Haryana, farmers at several places squatted on railway tracks, which led to disruptions. Protests were also staged at some places in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: External affairs ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava.(PTI )
File photo: External affairs ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava.(PTI )
india news

'Deplorable!' India rejects UN experts' concerns on ending of J&K's autonomy

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:42 AM IST
  • The MEA questioned the timing of the remarks by the UN experts, saying they were “deliberately timed” to coincide with the visit by 24 envoys to Jammu and Kashmir.
READ FULL STORY
Close
**EDS: HANDOUT PHOTO MADE AVAILABLE FROM BJP OFFICE ON THURSDAY, FEB. 18, 2021** South 24 Parganas: Union Home Minister Amit Shahduring a roadshow at Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas district, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_18_2021_000275B)(PTI)
**EDS: HANDOUT PHOTO MADE AVAILABLE FROM BJP OFFICE ON THURSDAY, FEB. 18, 2021** South 24 Parganas: Union Home Minister Amit Shahduring a roadshow at Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas district, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_18_2021_000275B)(PTI)
india news

From kin to Saraswati Puja, salvos from Shah, Mamata turn personal before polls

By Tanmay Chatterjee
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:33 AM IST
  • Shortly after Shah, who is on a two-day visit to Bengal, accused Banerjee of not letting people perform Durga and Saraswati pujas and alleged that the only person benefitting in Bengal was her nephew Abhishek, a Lok Sabha member from the same district, the chief minster hit back.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP