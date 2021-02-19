NASA confirms Perseverance spacecraft entered Mars atmosphere
- NASA scientists will follow the progress of Perseverance's descent by listening for simple tones from the craft, and from data it relays to the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter.
NASA confirmed Thursday that the Mars 2020 spacecraft carrying the Perseverance rover had entered the Red Planet's atmosphere.
"We have confirmation of entry interface" said operations lead Swati Mohan.
The risky, autonomously guided landing phase lasts about seven minutes, and it takes more than 11 minutes for a radio signal to reach Earth.
That means the rover is already on the surface, but it is not yet known whether it crashed or landed successfully.
The vessel careened into the Martian atmosphere at 12,500 miles (20,000 kilometers) per hour, protected by its heat shield.
It was then expected to deploy a supersonic parachute the size of a Little League field, before firing up an eight-engined jetpack to slow its descent even further, before eventually lowering the rover carefully to the ground on a set of cables.
The landing site, measuring 4.8 miles by 4.1 miles (7.7 kilometers by 6.6 kilometers), places the rover at the site of an ancient river delta that could harbor signs of fossilized microbial life.
NASA scientists will follow the progress of Perseverance's descent by listening for simple tones from the craft, and from data it relays to the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter.
The crater is "absolutely treacherous for landing," Allen Chen, lead engineer for the landing stage said Thursday. "There's a cliff wall that's about 200 feet tall that runs right through the middle of the landing site.
"There are craters full of sand that if we landed in them we would not be able to drive out of. And there are there rocks to the east, actually all over the place, rock fields -- that would be a bad day for us if we were to land on them."
Perseverance has new landing technologies up its sleeve to help it navigate the landing with greater precision, including the "Terrain Relative Navigation" that uses a special camera to identify surface features and compare them to an onboard map.
Conditions are dynamic and there's always a chance no signals make it back -- but that doesn't necessarily mean landing failed, because the spacecraft is performing all its maneuvers by itself.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NASA confirms Perseverance spacecraft entered Mars atmosphere
- NASA scientists will follow the progress of Perseverance's descent by listening for simple tones from the craft, and from data it relays to the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Global uproar as Facebook blocks news in Australia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Experts warn against Covid-19 variants as states reopen in US
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NATO chief urges Afghan govt, Taliban to step up peace talks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Texas power outages below 500,000 but water crisis persists
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lawmakers face off with GameStop saga's key players
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US lawmakers to unveil legislation to overhaul immigration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At Quad meeting, US reaffirms commitment to ‘free’ Indo-Pacific
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pfizer plans to test Covid-19 vaccine booster made for South African variant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Quad meet stresses on rules-based world order, respect for territorial integrity
- This was the third such meeting since the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or Quad was upgraded to the ministerial level in September 2019. It was held less than five months after the last meeting in Tokyo in October, signalling the new US government's commitment to the Quad as a key formation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bomb hits Pakistani paramilitary vehicle, killing soldier
- The attack took place on the outskirts of Quetta, the provincial capital of Baluchistan, said Home Minister Ziaullah Langov.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US House committee to 'probe' events in Texas after winter storm, outages
- Nancy Pelosi told reporters the committee would be examining "how things could've turned out better and will turn out better in the future."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Defence minister tells Nigerians not to 'be cowards' when facing armed bandits
- "I don't know why people are running away from minor, minor, minor things like that,"said Bashir Salihi Magashi. "They should stand. Let these people know that even the villagers have the competence and capability to defend themselves."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, US, Australia, Japan call for return of democracy in Myanmar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Britain sanctions Myanmar generals for post-coup rights violations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox