Navrattan mixture packet, gutka stains and plastic waste at ‘9,000 feet above sea level’ make internet furious

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mar 26, 2025 04:51 PM IST

A viral post of littered snow at 9,000 feet sparked outrage online, with users criticising Indian tourists for their lack of civic sense.

Indian tourists and their ‘absence of civic sense’ have once again come under scrutiny after a shocking image surfaced on social media. The now-viral picture, shared on Reddit, showcases gutka stains, empty plastic bottles, Navrattan mixture packets, and snack wrappers strewn carelessly over a pristine, snow-covered landscape. The location, allegedly at an altitude of 9,000 feet above sea level, was reportedly visited by just 100 tourists, yet it was left in an appalling state. HT.com could not verify the exact location of the post.

A viral post showed litter, including gutka stains and plastic waste, in snow at 9,000 feet, sparking outrage.(Reddit/obliveris)
A viral post showed litter, including gutka stains and plastic waste, in snow at 9,000 feet, sparking outrage.(Reddit/obliveris)

(Also read: Frustrated Indian man in US slams desi neighbours for having ‘zero civic sense’)

The image triggered widespread debate online, with many social media users expressing anger and frustration over such reckless behaviour. The post quickly gained traction, with netizens calling for stricter regulations and a greater sense of responsibility among travellers.

‘What’s stopping Indian tourists from cleaning up?’

The Reddit post read, “At 9,000 feet above sea level, there are hardly 100 tourists, yet there is gutka & litter in the snow.” It further questioned, “What’s stopping Indian tourists from picking up their own trash?”

Check out the post here:

At 9,000 feet above sea level, there are hardly 100 tourists, yet there is Gutka & Litter in the snow
byu/obliveris inindiasocial

Since being shared, the post has garnered over 2.2k likes and sparked an intense discussion, with many users condemning the sheer disregard for nature.

Users expresses frustration

The viral post drew strong reactions from social media users. One user lamented, “We can’t go anywhere without ruining the place. This is shameful.” Another sarcastically wrote, “I saw the same thing on the Tungnath Trail recently. Liquor bottles, Gutka packets and orange spits on white snow. Such people really need strict treatment”

A third user commented, “Honestly, we deserve hefty fines for littering. Other countries impose strict penalties, why can’t we?” Another agreed, saying, “There should be cameras in such places, catch and fine people on the spot.”

(Also read: Tourist spots littered liquor bottles on Lakshadweep beach: ‘We cannot progress’)

Some, however, felt education was key. “Fines alone won’t help. People need to be taught from childhood that nature isn’t a dustbin,” one user suggested. Another added, “India’s tourism potential is amazing, but our habits make it embarrassing.”

