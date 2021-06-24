Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Needy little lamb asks human for pets, ‘cutest thing’ say netizens

The video features a little lamb that seems to thoroughly be enjoying as a man pets it.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 09:24 PM IST
The image shows the little lamb getting pets from a human.(Reddit/Deamonfart)

Who can refuse when an adorable dog or cat asks for some scratches? Well, if it’s someone who loves animals, chances are they’ll never be able to stop themselves from doing exactly as the cutie wants and pet it. But did you think other animals can’t be as needy and ask for some pets? Well, here’s a video of a lamb that has an answer to this question.

A video posted on Reddit is making many smile and will likely leave you gushing as well. The video features a little lamb that seems to thoroughly be enjoying as a man pets it. However, what makes the clip even more delightful is the way the lamb reacts when the man stops.

“Excuse me Sir, did I say stop?” says the caption shared along with the video. The clip shows just that. The moment the man stops petting the little being, the animal demands to be pet again.

Watch the adorable clip below:

Shared some 13 hours ago, the video has collected over 2,000 upvotes and several comments.

“I paid for the full 30 minutes,” joked an individual. “Cutest damn thing!” posted another. “Our chihuahua does the exact same thing, I had no idea lambs could be this needy!” shared a third.

The video was posted on YouTube last year by Lee Walters. “Cute lamb needs attention. Normally they run around and play. But this one stopped and wanted me to pet him for some time… So I did,” he wrote as the description for the video. On the video-sharing platform, the clip has collected over 14 million views.

What do you think about this video?

