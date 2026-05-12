NEET-UG 2026 cancelled, internet reacts with frustration: ‘Months of hard work wasted’

The internet was flooded with reactions on Tuesday after the National Testing Agency announced the cancellation of NEET 2026, which was conducted on May 3, and confirmed that the examination would be held again on dates to be notified separately.

Internet users expressed anger after NEET 2026 was cancelled.(ANI File)

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(Also read: NEET-UG 2026 cancelled; govt orders CBI inquiry into allegations)

The agency also said the Central Bureau of Investigation will carry out a comprehensive inquiry into allegations linked to the examination process.

Students express disappointment online

Soon after the announcement, social media platforms were flooded with reactions from students and internet users, many highlighting the emotional pressure associated with the examination.

One user wrote, “Imagine sacrificing your teenage years just for the exam authority to say: Oops, retry.”

Another commented, “This is so unfortunate for those who worked really hard and gave their all in an exam like NEET which can be stressful and can take a lot of toll on the mental health of students.”

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{{^usCountry}} A third user simply wrote, “Months of hard work wasted.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A third user simply wrote, “Months of hard work wasted.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Several users also pointed out the emotional exhaustion students may now face as they begin preparing again for the re-examination. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several users also pointed out the emotional exhaustion students may now face as they begin preparing again for the re-examination. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “So after months of hard work and stress, students have to suffer again,” one person posted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “So after months of hard work and stress, students have to suffer again,” one person posted. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Another added, “Feels bad for those students who did so much hardwork for this exam.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another added, “Feels bad for those students who did so much hardwork for this exam.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Check out the posts here: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check out the posts here: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} NTA announces cancellation {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} NTA announces cancellation {{/usCountry}}

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In an official statement, the NTA said the decision was taken to ensure transparency and preserve trust in the national examination system.

“On the basis of inputs subsequently examined by NTA in coordination with central agencies, and the investigative findings shared by the law enforcement agencies, the National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has decided to cancel the NEET 2026 examination conducted on 3 May 2026, and to re-conduct the examination on dates that will be notified separately,” the agency said.

(Also read: 'Kab ayega CBSE 12 class ka result?’: Internet flooded with memes as students await scores)

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The NTA further stated that the findings received from law enforcement agencies established that the “present examination process could not be allowed to stand.”

“The re-conducted examination dates, along with the re-issued admit-card schedule, will be communicated through the official channels of the Agency in the coming days,” it added.

The agency also confirmed that the government has referred the matter to the CBI for a detailed investigation.

“NTA will extend full cooperation to the Bureau and will provide all materials, records, and assistance the inquiry requires,” the statement read.

About NEET

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test is conducted for students seeking admission to undergraduate medical education courses across India. The examination was held on May 3 this year for lakhs of medical aspirants across the country.

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The NTA is expected to announce fresh examination dates and revised admit card schedules through its official channels in the coming days.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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