Neha Kakkar gets first tattoo for husband Rohanpreet Singh. Watch how he reacts

Getting one's first tattoo is always a memorable experience and the meaning behind them is also extremely close to the heart of the person who is getting tattooed. And quite guessably, so is the case for singer Neha Kakkar. She has recently taken to her Instagram page in order to share a video of her journey as she gets her first tattoo ever. What is interesting to note is that she dedicates this tattoo to her husband, Rohanpreet Singh. The video has prompted reactions from various people like her brother Tony Kakkar, sister Sonu Kakkar, her husband for whom she got the tattoo, and the like.

“My first tattoo for my first love,'” reads the caption to this Instagram video. It takes the viewer through the entire process of Neha Kakkar getting her tattoo and then getting reunited with her husband as she reveals that she now has a tattoo of his name with a heart next to it. This heartfelt video has been raking up a lot of likes within a short span of time on the social media platform.

Watch the video right here:

Since being uploaded on Instagram just two hours ago, the video has gotten more than 5.1 lakh likes.

On Instagram, Rohanpreet Singh writes, "Tu sab se best wife hai..is sari duniya ch tera warga koi ho he ni skda! I love you the most!" [You are the best wife. There can be no one like you in this whole world. I love you the most] "It's true love," another user adds. A third response reads, "Very good Neha ji, wow."