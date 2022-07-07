Neha Kakkar meets young fan in Canada, gets reminded of husband Rohanpreet Singh

Do you remember Alia Bhatt's doppelganger who had been making waves all over social media recently? This time, the person whose doppelganger has been found might not be the kind that you would expect. During a recent visit to Vancouver, British Columbia in Canada, singer Neha Kakkar was reminded of her husband Rohanpreet Singh. As she was there, she ran into a young fan who made her feel this way. “Met a cute little boy in Vancouver who reminded me of Rohu,” reads the text insert that this Instagram video begins with. Rohu is what Neha Kakkar lovingly addresses her husband Rohanpreet Singh as.

The video proceeds to show how the little boy and singer Neha Kakkar have an adorable interaction that lasts quite some time. It continues to show little snippets of their interaction where the little boy’s family even tells Kakkar to take him with her to Mumbai, India. We won't give a more than this so take a look at the adorable video right here:

The video was uploaded by Neha Kakkar on Instagram three hours ago, but it already has 1.6 lakh likes and several responses. And the numbers only continue rising.

Rohanpreet Singh took to the comments section in order to write, “Awle awle awle chote sardar sahab! Meri sohni Vohti ji miss you bohat sara!” [Aww, little Sardar ji! My beautiful wife, I miss you a lot]

One comment on Instagram reads, "My heart omg hahaha so cute." "How sweet," another user adds. The third reply says, "Both are looking damn cute."