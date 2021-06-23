Netflix India matched Mithila Palkar’s looks with desserts, pics are very sweet

Netflix India wanted their followers to have the sweetest day today. So, to ensure that, they shared a sweet post featuring Mithila Palkar and some yummy looking desserts. Their share posted on Instagram is making many smile and even got a comment from Mithila Palkar herself.

“B̶i̶r̶y̶a̶n̶i̶ Mithai monster is here to bless your feed and to ensure you have the sweetest day!” Netflix India wrote in their caption. They also tagged the actor in the share.

The post comprises pictures of Mithila Palkar’s various characters and her outfits and the pictures are matched with tasty looking desserts. While most of the photos show her outfits from Little Things, the post also includes pictures from films like Tribhanga and Chopsticks.

The post makes for quite a sweet share. Take a look:

Since being posted about four hours ago, the share has collected over two lakh likes and several comments, including one from Mithila Palkar herself.

Mithila Palkar shared a comment on Netflix India's post.





Netizens love the post and have mentioned this in their reactions.

“Mithila is love,” commented an Instagram user. “She's all love and sugar!” shared another. “Great comparison. Wow… the concept you guys. Also, great dress up ideas for the week,” wrote a third. “When are we having Little Things season 4!? I can't wait more,” posted a fourth.

What do you think about this share?