Netflix’s ‘best couple’ post on Monica and Chandler gets netizens’ approval

The fictional romantic relationships showcased in various television shows have given viewers some memorable couples through the years. In their latest post, Netflix India has now shared a post about ‘one of the best TV couples of all times’. It’s Monica Geller and Chandler Bing from Friends. The post has not only gathered people’s approval but has won their hearts too.

“Crossword Clue: A 7 lettered-word. Starts with an M, ends with an R. Perhaps one of the best T.V couples of all times. The best of our FRIENDS,” they wrote while sharing a sweet video. The video is a montage of different moments shared by the two characters.

Since being shared some 19 hours ago, the post has accumulated nearly 55,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. Many have also comments how much they adore this fictional couple.

“Mondler. They invented "Friends to lovers" romance! PERIOD,” wrote an Instagram user. “The way Chandler looks at Monica,” commented another. “Could they BE any more PERFECT FOR EACH OTHER?!” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the post? Do you think they are among the best couples too?

