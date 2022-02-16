Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Netflix's The Tinder Swindler memes and funny reactions take over Twitter
trending

Netflix's The Tinder Swindler memes and funny reactions take over Twitter

The Tinder Swindler, a viral documentary on Netflix, has Twitter abuzz with memes and reactions. Here's a list.
A meme that was posted on Twitter based on Netflix’s The Tinder Swindler. (twitter/@BeshayDavid)
Published on Feb 16, 2022 03:33 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

If you are one to keep up with trends, then you surely know about The Tinder Swindler aka Simon Leviev. A documentary that was based on him recently started streaming on Netflix, from February 2. And by now, The Tinder Swindler storm has taken over social media and how!

According to the official website of Netflix, the swindler’s actual name, however, is Shimon Hayut. He is a convicted fraudster born in Israel. Hayut used dating apps to meet multiple women, then established lines of credit and loans in their names, ultimately leaving them holding the bills.

Twitter, of course, could not be far behind when it comes to hilarious reactions and memes based on this hit Netflix documentary - The Tinder Swindler. Here is a list of some of the tweets that will make you laugh out loud. 

This funny tweet commends the swindler’s time management skills:

While this one pokes fun at that one friend who says they'll pay you back but they, well…don't:

There were several other tweets that congratulated a certain woman named Ayleen who ended up swindling the swindler. Just like these tweets:

Another Twitter user give their own desi twist to The Tinder Swindler memes and posted this in reference to Suniel Shetty’s famous dialogue:

These Twitter users said that they felt quite devastated or confused while watching this documentary and shared their feelings along with relatable captions:

Have you watched The Tinder Swindler yet? What are your thoughts on it?

Topics
netflix twitter memes meme
