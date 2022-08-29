Netizens can't get over this guinea pig's adorable smile, can you? Watch

Happiness and smiles can never be enough, be it in human beings or in adorable creatures. That is exactly what can be seen in this one video of a guinea pig that has been shared on Instagram and has been going viral ever since. The video shows an adorable guinea pig who can be seen smiling from cheek to cheek in the cutest way ever and netizens haven't been able to get over this video - owing to its sheer cuteness. The video opens to show the guinea pig in the frame along with its cute, fluffy cheeks that can be seen filling more than half the frame. The video has been shared on the Instagram page that is dedicated to three cute guinea pigs named Penny, Poppy and Ophelia. They have over 10,000 followers on this page.

The video begins with the text insert that reads, “Guinea pigs can't smile.” The video then progresses to prove this statement entirely false, though it is unknown who exactly even made this statement in the first place! “They very much can,” reads the caption that accompanies this adorable video of the guinea pig who can be seen smiling in the sweetest and most precious way ever.

Watch the video right here:

Posted on August 14, this video has over 1.42 lakh likes on it so far.

“He looks like Phineas from Phineas and Ferb,” hilariously noted an Instagram user. “Yes, but they make the best noises,” posted another. “That’s a gorgeous smile, what a sweetheart,” shared a third.