Netizens react with hilarious memes as Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp face

Facebook and its other social media sites -- WhatsApp and Instagram-- are facing outage in several parts of the world. According to users on social media, all three sites are not working on either Web or smartphone apps.

DownDetector also confirmed the development on its site.

As soon as reports emerged about global outage of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, people on Twitter started having a field day. They began posting about the outage, asking the social media giants to update them on Twitter.

Some users said the outage has left them with some spare time to spend with families.

Meanwhile, some also wondered about the huge spike in traffic that Twitter gets, every time other social media platforms face an outage.

The outage reportedly began at around 9:15pm (local time) and it was still down at the time of writing this report.

