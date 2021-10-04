Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Netizens react with hilarious memes as Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp face

Updated on Oct 04, 2021 10:59 PM IST
WhatsApp banned more than three million Indian accounts between June 16 and July 31. (File Photo)
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Facebook and its other social media sites -- WhatsApp and Instagram-- are facing outage in several parts of the world. According to users on social media, all three sites are not working on either Web or smartphone apps.

DownDetector also confirmed the development on its site.

As soon as reports emerged about global outage of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, people on Twitter started having a field day. They began posting about the outage, asking the social media giants to update them on Twitter.

Some users said the outage has left them with some spare time to spend with families.

Meanwhile, some also wondered about the huge spike in traffic that Twitter gets, every time other social media platforms face an outage.

The outage reportedly began at around 9:15pm (local time) and it was still down at the time of writing this report.

 

