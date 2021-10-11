Netizens share incredible throwback pictures under album cover trend, Mark Hamill joins in too

A post shared by Mark Hamill has left people excited. The tweet shows the actor taking part in the viral album cover trend. There is a chance that his share will make you go wow too.

“Post a pic of you that looks like an album cover,” he wrote and shared a throwback image. And, that is what the trend is all about. Not just Hamill but many are now joining the trend. They are sharing various kinds of pictures to showcase how they could be album covers.

However, before seeing what netizens are sharing, take a look at the post by Mark Hamill.

Post a pic of you that looks like an album cover. pic.twitter.com/g7HiG76Tis — Mark Hamill (Mar🐫) (@HamillHimself) October 9, 2021

The actor also shared another post under the trend:

Post another pic of you that looks like an album cover.#MABBA pic.twitter.com/2h05IyHj5S — Mark Hamill (Mar🐫) (@HamillHimself) October 10, 2021

“Stop and drop a pic of you that looks like an album cover. At least for me,” wrote a Twitter user while sharing this image:

Stop and drop a pic of you that looks like an album cover.



Atleast for me 🙈 https://t.co/J2Tw1CyQso pic.twitter.com/afz6qrkNXy — Prernaa (@theprernaa) October 9, 2021

Take a look at this image shared by Twitter user Col DPK Pillay.

Drop a picture of you that looks like an album cover. https://t.co/uhSthcJPCA pic.twitter.com/K1JFPMUAPU — Col DPK Pillay,Shaurya Chakra,PhD (Retd) (@dpkpillay12) October 10, 2021

A few also took the opportunity to share various images of their pets. Take a look at some of the tweets:

Hopping on trend.

Drop a picture of your pet that looks like an album cover. https://t.co/MWDpT8BlUZ pic.twitter.com/93SXHbyqi5 — Did-U-Say-Chai 🌻 (@MoonyandLoony) October 11, 2021

Drop a picture of your pet that looks like an album cover. https://t.co/x5kp6kT1Da pic.twitter.com/oaAh4T6EGO — Rohit Awasthi (@rohitawasthi) October 11, 2021

What would you share under album cover trend?