Netizens support dad who declined wedding invite for his kid. Here's why

A father who declined to attend a wedding when his in-laws refused to invite one of his children has been praised by netizens. The father has two children- a younger child, who is yet to begin school, and a secondary-school-aged child from a previous relationship, both of whom he shares with his wife of eight years. (Also Read: Son films father's wholesome reaction as he boards plane for the first time)

The wife took to the platform Mumsnet to share about the incident. Mumsnet is a website where one can gain information on pregnancy and birth. They also have a forum for women to discuss their daily troubles.

In a recent post by user @TheOriginalGilmoregirl, she explains that her sister is getting married, and she is the bridesmaid at the wedding. However, the couple did not invite her stepchild because her sister "barely knows them," and her brother-in-law has never met the kid. After discovering that the stepchild is not invited, her husband declines the wedding invitation.

Take a look at the post shared on Mumsnet below:

This post was shared just two days ago. Since being posted, many people have left comments on the post. Several have supported the father in his decision not to attend the wedding.

Check out what people are saying about this post here:

An individual wrote, "I wouldn't go either if the sister was excluding part of your family." A second added, "Your stepchild is part of your family and lives with you some of the time. Part of the family unit. Your family is incredibly mean, and I'm absolutely not surprised by your husband's reaction." (Also Read: ‘I’m really lucky’: Proud son’s video about dad wins hearts)

"Why is it that your sister 'won't budge'? That's not an oversight, it's deliberate and seems rather petty and unkind to me. They're making it clear that your stepchild isn't family. It's not hard to see why your husband would refuse to attend and condone that attitude," expressed a third.

A fourth shared, "You have been married eight years, your stepchild is a member of your family, and you are a family of four, not three." "I don't blame him," added a fifth.

