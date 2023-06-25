Netizens vent their anger on Twitter as heavy rains flood Mumbai

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByArfa Javaid
Jun 25, 2023 02:07 PM IST

As torrential rain flooded Mumbai, people took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

As the monsoon arrived in Mumbai today, the city faced the aggravation of an already dire situation with flooded roads and chaotic traffic. Commuters were left stranded for long hours, grappling with the inconvenience caused by the heavy rainfall. In response, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued alerts for various parts of Maharashtra. Raigad and Ratnagiri were placed under an Orange alert, while Palghar, Mumbai, Thane, and Sindhudurg received a Yellow alert. As the financial capital faced the brunt of heavy rainfall and witnessed unfortunate incidents, individuals turned to Twitter to express their thoughts and experiences.

We have compiled a few of them below:

Heavy rainfall has flooded several parts of Mumbai. (Representative Photo/PTI)

A Twitter user shared a video of a waterlogged flyover in Mumbai.

Twitter page Mumbai Matters shared a video of the flooded Andheri Subway.

Here’s what this Twitter user has to say.

Another shared this video of the flooded Andheri Subway.

An individual shared this video of a flooded Mumbai road on Twitter.

Another shared this video from Bandra West, Mumbai.

As the monsoon arrived in Mumbai today, the Regional Meteorological Center, Mumbai, issued a warning a few hours ago stating that Mumbai and its suburbs will continue to witness light to moderate rainfall.

Also Read: Orange alert for Ratnagiri, Yellow for Mumbai as heavy rain lashes Maharashtra

