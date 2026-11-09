'Never too late': 91-year-old athlete still breaking records in steeplechase, hurdles and pole vault

Florence Meiler, a 91-year-old athlete from Vermont, US, holds six World Masters Athletics records. What makes her journey remarkable is that she did not take up track and field until she was 60, after a friend encouraged her to try the sport. More than 30 years later, Meiler is still competing in multiple events and adding to her achievements.

How Florence Meiler started competing at 60

Florence Meiler proves it is never too late to pursue a passion for sports. (Aging Untold)

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Meiler's journey into competitive athletics began when her friend Barbara Jordan persuaded her to try the long jump at the Vermont Senior Games. The two women trained and competed together for 20 years, pushing each other to improve and sharing several achievements along the way.

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Their partnership came to an end after Jordan was diagnosed with cancer. She stopped participating in sports and died in 2020 at the age of 85, following a five-year battle with the disease.

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Meiler continues to think about her friend, particularly when training gets difficult. Speaking to Aging Untold, she said, “I miss her so much.”

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{{^usCountry}} In a 2020 profile for the Olympic Channel, Meiler spoke about the encouragement and competitive spirit they shared. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a 2020 profile for the Olympic Channel, Meiler spoke about the encouragement and competitive spirit they shared. {{/usCountry}}

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“Training together was fantastic because we would challenge each other and we would criticize each other,” she said.

She admitted that training alone can be a struggle, but thinking about Jordan gives her a reason to keep going.

91-year-old athlete continues to set records

Meiler's record-breaking performances span six events in the 90 to 94 age category. These include the 2,000-metre steeplechase, 80-metre hurdles, pole vault, high jump, triple jump and pentathlon.

The records are listed by World Masters Athletics, the international organisation that maintains age-group records for masters athletes.

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Meiler's performances have also caught the attention of other athletes, some of whom have told her how much she inspires them. Speaking to Aging Untold, she said, “I really feel really warm inside because I've had so many athletes come up to me and say, 'What an inspiration you have been to me.' That's a wonderful feeling.”

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'Never too late' is her motto

In her Olympic Channel profile, Meiler summed up her approach to life and sport in three simple words: “Never too late”.

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She began competing at 60 after a friend's suggestion. At 91, she is still turning up for competitions and setting records in her age group.