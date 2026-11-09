Hong Kong domestic worker arrested for spitting into 4-year-old girl’s food

A 37-year-old Filipino domestic helper has been arrested in Hong Kong on suspicion of child abuse after allegedly spitting into the milk of a four-year-old girl under her care on four occasions. The incident came to light after the child's mother reviewed CCTV footage at their home and reported the matter to police, local news website hk01 reported. A domestic worker in Hong Kong was arrested for spitting in a child's food. (Representational image)

The helper was arrested on Friday, November 6, following a complaint from the girl's mother. Police said the child had no visible injuries and did not require hospitalisation.

Mother discovers alleged abuse on CCTV According to local news website ST Headline, the mother discovered the alleged incidents while checking CCTV footage from their home. The recordings reportedly showed the domestic helper spitting into a cup while preparing milk for the child on four occasions between October 31 and November 5.

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A report in the South China Morning Post said that the helper, identified by her surname Segundo, allegedly spat phlegm into the girl's milk. She has denied the allegations.

The mother, a 44-year-old insurance manager, subsequently approached the police after reviewing the footage.

Police investigation underway Police received a report from the mother at around 9.30 am on Friday. Officers visited the family's residence at The Belcher's, a private residential estate on Pok Fu Lam Road in Kennedy Town, Western District, Hong Kong.

Following an initial investigation, the 37-year-old helper was arrested on suspicion of "abuse or neglect of children or adolescents under her care". She remains in police custody as investigations continue.

The case has been handed over to the Western District Criminal Investigation Team 4 for further investigation.

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The four-year-old lives with her parents, her eight-year-old brother and two Filipino domestic helpers.

Segundo had reportedly been working in Hong Kong for two years and had previous childcare experience. According to a source, she had performed her duties satisfactorily during this period, with no previous reports of child abuse in the household.