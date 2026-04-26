‘Invisible labour crisis’: Domestic workers seen living out of cardboard boxes in one of world’s richest cities

A video that highlights the huge wealth gap that exists in Hong Kong, one of the world’s richest cities, has been going viral online. The video shows domestic workers congregating on Hong Kong’s bridges and underpasses on their weekly day off. For privacy, they set up cardboard boxes whose flimsy walls provide a modicum of shelter in the bustling metropolitan. A viral video shows women sitting and sleeping in large cardboard boxes in Hong Kong (Instagram/@the.tale.of.travel)

A video of the cardboard ‘houses’ was shared on Instagram by an influencer who noted how Hong Kong real estate has priced out its backbone — the domestic workers who keep the city running.

The influencer, named Rapha, explained that Hong Kong has a ‘live-in’ rule which mandates that foreign domestic helpers must live in their employer's residence. Because of this rule, domestic workers from countries like Indonesia have no residence in Hong Kong. On their weekly day off, they are forced to spend time in public areas, using large cardboard boxes for shelter and privacy.

“The Invisible Labor Crisis” Rapha called it the “The Invisible Labor Crisis” of Hong Kong. “Hong Kong runs on labor it refuses to house,” the Japanese content creator wrote on Instagram, sharing a video of women sleeping and sitting in cardboard boxes.

“​Every Sunday, thousands of women from the Philippines and Indonesia are forced out of the luxury apartments they clean and the nurseries where they raise the city's elite. Because of the mandatory "live-in" rule, they have no space of their own, literally,” she said.

(Also read: ‘Works from 5 am to 9:30 pm’: Domestic helper in Singapore alleges limited food, forced to buy essentials)

“On their only day off, they are effectively homeless for the day. They congregate on bridges and in underpasses, building makeshift "rooms" out of cardboard boxes just to find a shred of privacy from the eyes of a city that depends on them, yet treats them as temporary fixtures,” she added.