Never-seen-before picture of the Queen and Prince Philip goes viral

A never-seen-before picture of the Queen with Prince Philip has gone viral. Captured during the couple's time in Scotland, the picture was shared on the official Instagram page of the Royal Family.

“The Queen wishes to share this private photograph taken with The Duke of Edinburgh at the top of the Coyles of Muick, Scotland in 2003,” reads the opening line of the caption shared along with the picture.

“Her Majesty and the Royal Family are grateful for all the messages of condolence from around the world and have been touched to see and hear so many people sharing fond memories of The Duke, in celebration of his life,” the caption further says. It also mentions the picture was captured by Countess of Wessex.

Since being posted, the share has gathered tons of comments. People posted their condolences and also paid their tributes to the late prince.

“He was her soul mate. Many prayers for the beloved queen,” wrote an Instagram user. “What a beautiful photo! Thank you for sharing,” shared another. “Thank you, Your Majesty, for sharing such a lovely and personal photograph. You are so loved by so many,” said a third.

This is, however, not the only picture of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh shared on the Royal Family’s Instagram page.

Here’s another post that shows snippets from the lives of the Queen and Prince Philip:

Prince Philip died on April 9, at the age of 99. His funeral is set to take place today at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle at 3 pm (1400 GMT).