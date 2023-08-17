New Jersey left without power because of falling fish

A large portion of New Jersey was left without power for several hours just because of a fish. But how? Well, the fish was a bird's prey and had accidentally landed in a transformer.

Snapshot of the fish and the bird that caused the power outage.(Facebook/@Sayreville Police Department)

During the outage, personnel working to restore electricity found a transformer that had exploded after a fish had fallen on it, according to Jersey Central Electricity and Light. (Also Read: Young angler in the US catches fish with human-like teeth)

Sayreville Police Department also shared a post on this incident and how it all happened. In the post, the officials wrote, "The power outage was a major inconvenience for so many of our residents. Please let us not forget the victim of this senseless death. Gilligan (the fish) was a hard-working family man. He was a father to thousands of children."

The department further added, "The suspect (a bird) was last seen flying South. If you see him, do not try to apprehend him. Although he isn’t believed to be armed, he may still be very dangerous. If you have any information in this case please contact Det. John Silver who handles all of our fish cases."

Take a look at the post shared by Sayreville Police Department here:

This post was shared on August 13. Since being shared, it has been liked more than 700 times. The share has also received several comments.

Here's what people are saying about this power outage due to a fish:

An individual wrote, "Thank you, SPD for sharing such a great sense of humor. You made my day." A second added, "I'm glad we have a comedian back on this page. Keep them coming." A third commented, "I love our police department." "Best news release I have read in ages," said a fourth. A fifth added, "Thanks for the laughs, SPD is the best! Sorry for those who were inconvenienced but this was great!"

