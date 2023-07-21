Fishing is an activity that is pursued by many across the globe. And while people are fishing, sometimes they come across great catches that leave many stunned. Recently, a young American angler named Charlie Clinton experienced one such remarkable moment. While casting his line in a neighborhood pond, he unexpectedly reeled in an extraordinary catch – a fish with human-like teeth. Young angler in the US catches fish with human-like teeth.(Instagram/@Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation)

Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation took to Instagram to share about Clinton's catch. In the post, they wrote, "A young angler, Charlie Clinton, was fishing in a neighborhood pond over the weekend when he got an unusual bite. Charlie reeled in what turned out to be a Pacu, which is a South American fish closely related to Piranha. Pacu has been caught in a few fisheries in Oklahoma before."

According to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation non-native Pacu in Oklahoma waters is a result of people buying them as pets and freeing them in ponds once they outgrow the fish tanks. They also added, "These fish are generally harmless to humans, but the practice of dumping unwanted pets in waterways can be incredibly harmful to native wildlife. Pacu can reach sizes up to 3.5 feet and 88 pounds! They are an exotic, invasive species that can cause damage to our local ecosystems. Anglers who catch Pacu in Oklahoma are asked to remove them from the watershed and contact their local game warden."

Take a look at this Pacu fish that has teeth like humans here:

This post was shared on July 18. Since being posted, it has been liked close to 4,000 times. The post has also been shared more than 3,000 times. Many also took to the comments section to share their thoughts and views on the Pacu fish.

Check out a few reactions from people here:

An individual commented, "If I saw a 3.5 foot fish with human-like teeth I think I would move. to a different country. where it's very cold. and the fish don't have human teeth" A second added, "Mother Nature resents the hell out of our manipulation…Mother nature-always wins!" A third wrote, "Thanks Charlie, for catching the Pacu and for getting it out of our Oklahoma waters!"