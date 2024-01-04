New Jersey twins enter the world in different years. Here’s the full story

A New Jersey couple had an extraordinary start to the new year when they welcomed twins born not just on different days but in different years. Billy Humphrey and Eve A Humphrey gave birth to their first baby on New Year’s Eve and their second baby on New Year’s Day. Though the twins were born minutes apart, they share different birthdays. Billy Humphrey with his twins Ezra and Ezekiel at a hospital in New Jersey, United States. (Instagram/@billy_humphrey)

The couple first welcomed baby Ezra at 11:48 pm on December 31, 2023, at Virtua Voorhees Hospital in Voorhees. He shares the same birthday as his father Billy Humphrey. Ezra’s fraternal twin brother Ezekiel was born at 12:28 am on January 1, 2024.

“I was very excited [about] the potential of having my boys on my birthday. We went in that day and I wasn’t quite sure if they’re going to come today or not, but having one of them at least on my birthday was a huge blessing and a gift,” Billy Humphrey told Good Morning America.

Eve Humphrey humorously remembered telling her husband, “My water broke. And I’m like, ‘Happy birthday. I think I have to go to the hospital.’”

Billy even shared a picture of his twins on Instagram with the caption, “The boys are here! And they’re so special, they couldn’t even share being born in the same year. Ezra, born 12/31/23 (same birthday as Dad). Ezekiel, born 1/1/24.” The picture is from a hospital room with both twins placed side by side. Billy is all smiles as he takes a look at his kids.

“Wow! Leave it to you to have the most interesting birth story. Congratulations on your double blessing,” posted an individual.

Another added, “This is amazing. Welcome to the world buddies! Congrats mom & dad!”

“Congratulations they’re the most beautiful boys! What a blessing and what a way to ring in the new year!” expressed a third.

A fourth shared, “Yay! Congratulations! Also, it is wild that they have two different birthdays!”

“Congratulations. I’ve never even heard of twins being born on different days like this, this is beyond astounding!” chimed in a fifth.