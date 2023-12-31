Doctors at civic hospital give life to premature twin babies

The doctors at Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)-run Kamala Nehru Hospital (KNH) have successfully saved the life of premature twins born in the second trimester. The newborns, a boy and a girl weighing only 920 grams and 980 grams each, had multiple complications like respiratory distress syndrome, jaundice, pneumothorax and retinopathy. The newborns, a boy and a girl weighing only 920 grams and 980 grams each, had multiple complications like respiratory distress syndrome, jaundice, pneumothorax and retinopathy. (HT PHOTO)

According to the statement released by the hospital on Thursday, the team of paediatrician Dr Smita Sangade, medical superintendent Dr Suraj Wani and nursing staff of the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) monitored the twins for over two months and discharged them recently. The children weighed 1.9kg (boy) and 1.6 kg (girl) at the time of discharge.

According to the hospital officials, the 26-year-old woman gave birth to the twins on October 16 October as normal delivery in the second trimester. The duo was on ventilator support for over 15 days.

“One baby had developed complications of pneumothorax and we had to insert a chest tube three times just in one month. With specialised treatment and care, both gradually put on weight and recovered to normalcy,” said Dr Sangade.

Dr Suraj Wani said the treatment was provided free of cost.

The NICU at KNH has 20 beds and 6 ventilators.