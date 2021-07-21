Newborn bee takes its first steps in the world. Watch mesmerising video

It is incredible to watch videos that show a newborn animal taking its first steps. However, have you ever seen a bee do so? This video shared on Instagram shows exactly that and the clip is mesmerising to watch. There is a possibility that the video of this newborn female bee will leave you in awe.

The clip is shared on Texas Beesworks’ official Instagram page that is managed by beekeeper Erika Thompson. “This is a bee being born and taking her first steps in the world,” reads the first line of the caption shared along with the video.

The next few lines explain the lifecycle of the female bee. “We call female bees, like this one, ‘worker bees’ for a reason—they dedicate their entire lives to working for the good of the colony. This little lady bee is about to start her very first job as a housekeeping bee. She will begin her life by cleaning the honeycomb cell she just emerged from, and then she’ll clean and prepare other cells for more bees to be born. Can you see the tiny bee eggs in some of the cells around her?” reads the caption further.

Take a look at the video:

The video, since being shared, a few days ago, has gathered more than 1.7 lakh views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The post has also gathered tons of comments.

“Thank you for this. Is there an average lifespan for them, without predators or disease?” asked an Instagram user. And this is what was shared as a reply to the question, “female worker bees lead very short but important lives. They’ll only live for about six weeks in the spring and summer when they’re working their hardest, and they’ll live about six months in the winter. Bees born to survive the winter are actually anatomically slightly different — they have more fat and an enlarged hypopharyngeal gland to produce more royal jelly when nothing is in bloom for them to forage from.”

“Incredible how she knows exactly what to do right away,” shared another. “Your videos are so addictive and so fascinating,” commented a third complimenting the interesting and informative clips Thompson shares.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON