Newlyweds go to Adele’s concert wearing wedding clothes, singer signs bride’s dress. Watch

A video from Adele’s concert is winning hearts online as it shows a sweet interaction between the singer and a pair of newlyweds. Turns out, the couple went to the event right after their ceremony and that too while wearing their wedding clothes. And, the singer made their special day even more delightful by signing the bride’s wedding dress.

The couple took to their respective Instagram pages to share a video of the moment. The bride thanked Adele for making her big day special. “Weekends with Adele. My world is made- found the love of my life and this man was determined to have Adele sing at our wedding… 7 years later all our dreams came true. Thank you Adele for creating the memory of a lifetime for us. ”

“@adele please excuse my clammy hands. This was my most major fangirl moment lol,” the groom, Evan, shared while expressing his joy at meeting the singer on his wedding day.

The video shows the singer singing while walking inside the venue. As soon as she comes near the couple, she pauses for a moment and asks them if they got married, to which the groom replies that they got married that very day. The video then shows her signing the bride’s wedding dress while continuing her singing. The clip ends with the couple jumping with joy and smiling from ear to ear.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared, both the posts have accumulated several views and comments. “Oh my god. Congratulations for all of it. ALL OF IT!” wrote an Instagram user. “Evan can hardly contain himself, that is so awesome!!!” shared another. “Omggggg how cool!!!” posted a third. “Wasn’t expecting to see this today. That’s dope!” commented a fourth.

